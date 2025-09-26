Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 102 SO And Other Posts Closes Today; Check Documents Required List Here

Oil India Recruitment 2025 | oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Oil India Limited will end the online application process for the positions of Confidential Secretary, Hindi Officer, Senior Officer, and others on September 26, 2025. Qualified applicants may apply for these positions on the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 102 openings. The post-wise break is:

1. Superintending Engineer (Production): 3

2. Senior Officer (Chemical): 6

3. Senior Officer (Chemical Engineering): 6

4. Senior Officer (Civil): 5

5. Senior Officer (Electrical): 6

6. Senior Officer (Petroleum): 1

7. Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: 5

8. Senior Officer (IT): 3

9. Senior Officer (Mechanical): 35

10. Senior Officer (Fire & Safety): 1

11. Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 2

12. Senior Officer (HSE): 1

13. Senior Officer (Geophysics): 4

14. Senior Officer (Geology): 3

15. Senior Officer (Legal/Land): 5

16. Senior Officer (HR): 3

17. Senior Officer (Security): 1

18. Senior Officer (Company Secretary): 1

19. Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 9

20. Confidential Secretary: 1

21. Hindi Officer (Official Language): 1

Read the official notification here

Oil India Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.

Step 2: Go to the Careers—Current Openings, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the SO and other posts’ registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, candidates have to proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the necessary documents, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for of the same future reference.

Direct link to apply

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Candidates must possess and submit all applicable documents in original (and copies) during the recruitment process:

1. Matriculation/10th certificate or equivalent as proof of age.

2. Degree/Diploma certificate with mark sheets; provisional certificate accepted if the degree is not issued.

3. Equivalence certificate, if claiming qualification as equivalent.

4. Post-qualification work experience certificates, if applicable.

5. Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC) as per government format, if applicable.

6. OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate, if applicable.

7. Income & Assets certificate for EWS candidates, if applicable.

8. Disability certificate for PwBD candidates, if applicable.

9. Discharge/Service/Release certificate for Ex-Servicemen, if applicable.

10. No Objection Certificate from the employer for government/PSU/autonomous employees.

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General or OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 500 plus applicable taxes. However, candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, EWS, or Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying any fee.