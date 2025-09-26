Sitapur BSA Akhilesh Pratap Singh Suspended Amid Viral Tape Controversy

X

The row over Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Akhilesh Pratap Singh of Sitapur has reached Lucknow, for which the government suspended him. The commotion had started after an audio tape went viral, purportedly saying that Singh implored a woman teacher named Avantika Gupta, who is reported to be close to him, repeatedly marking her attendance present even if she remained absent from school.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़। लखनऊ।



सीतापुर के BSA की करतूत सरकार तक पहुंच गई है। अखिलेश प्रताप सिंह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की तैयारी है। उसे सस्पेंड किया जा सकता है।



अपनी खास महिला टीचर की बिना आए हाजिरी का दबाव बनाने वाले BSA का ऑडियो वायरल होने पर करतूत का भांडा फूटा।

प्रधानाध्यापक बृजेंद्र… pic.twitter.com/no3c2NwjFp — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) September 26, 2025

What was the matter?

According to the media reports, at a school in Sitapur, the principal, Brijendra Kumar Verma, was instructed again and again by Singh to follow this directive. Verma denied, stating that such an act would be unlawful as per service rules as well as against the education system. Upon denial, Singh began harassing the principal.

UP govt headmaster slams file, flogs BSA using belt



In UP's Sitapur, a primary school headmaster Brijendra Kumar Verma was summoned by the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Akhilesh Pratap Singh over a complaint registered against Verma. Verbal argument ensued. Headmaster Verma… pic.twitter.com/8YGiFBTmfw — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 23, 2025

Things took a worse turn when Verma had enough of the pressure and lost his temper, allegedly attacking the BSA with a belt in his office. The appalling scene that was recorded on tape footage involved Verma throwing papers, ripping up documents, and physically attacking Singh before the staff stepped in, and it went viral on social media. Police also arrested Verma later and took him to jail.

About the viral audio tape

What followed turned the spotlight on the BSA himself. The viral audio recording confirmed that Singh had indeed pressured the principal to conceal the female teacher’s absenteeism. The disclosures sparked outrage within the education department, raising concerns over misconduct at the highest district level.

As per the media reports, the proceedings of the suspension against Singh are almost complete. A departmental inquiry has been set up, and senior officials are closely monitoring progress. The episode has rattled public confidence in the school establishment.

Although the government never fails to emphasise openness and accountability at school, its highest education officer's actions appeared to be incompatible with such commitments. The coming days will decide just how vigorously the government responds, and whether reform is undertaken to prevent any such episode from recurring.

Avantika Gupta also suspended

Avantika Gupta has also been suspended in this matter. Authorities confirmed that the step was taken on the instructions of senior officials after Gupta failed to appear on September 23 and explain her prolonged absence from August 21 to September 20.

School Headmaster Brijendra Kumar Verma was arrested after the incident but the students and the villagers protested outside the school against his arrest. They also raised slogans against the Female Teacher Avantika Gupta and the BSA. pic.twitter.com/XyTTJLGKhi — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 25, 2025

Her salary had already been withheld prior to the suspension. Students had also claimed on camera that Gupta was irregular, often arriving late and leaving early. The controversy gained further traction after CCTV footage went viral, showing principal Brijendra Verma physically assaulting BSA Akhilesh Singh with a belt.