Laxman Kevate, conductor of first state transport bus in Maharashtra, dies at 99

Laxman Kevate, the conductor of the first-ever state transport (ST) bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar route, which commenced operations on June 1, 1948, has passed away.

According to officials from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Kevate breathed his last on Wednesday night at his residence in the Maliwada area of Ahmednagar, located 275 km from Mumbai.

CM Shinde condoles his death

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences on Kevate's demise through a tweet, stating, "Although the life journey of Kevate, who started the journey of ST, has stopped, his work will be remembered forever in the history of ST."

Born on August 17, 1924, Kevate joined the ST service as a conductor on the historic day of June 1, 1948, when the ST launched its first bus service in Maharashtra after gaining independence, as per MSRTC officials.

Kevate dedicated 36 years of his life to the state-run corporation until his retirement on April 30, 1984, said an official from the MSRTC. Even after retiring, Kevate actively participated in the activities of the state transport corporation until recently.

In 2022, on the occasion of the corporation's 75th anniversary, Kevate had the honor of waving the green flag for its first e-Shivaee bus, which was operated from Ahmednagar to Pune. Despite his advanced age, he gave an interview for a documentary commemorating the 75 years of the state transport's services, according to the official.

Paying tribute to Kevate, the official further stated, "Kevate did valuable work in the service of the ST Corporation. His extraordinary service is certainly an inspiration to all state transport employees... Although the life journey of Kevate, who started the journey of ST, has stopped, his work will be remembered forever in the history of ST."

Shekhar Channe, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the MSRTC, also expressed his grief over Kevate's passing, remarking, "The voice that narrated the birth of ST has now merged with eternity. His benevolent wishes and blessings continue to inspire us."

The demise of Laxman Kevate marks the end of an era, as he played a significant role in the establishment and development of the Pune-Ahmednagar ST bus service. His dedication and contribution will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude by the transport community and the people of Maharashtra.