 Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BJYM Claims It Never Opposed Concert Schedule; EOW Interrogates BookMyShow COO For 7 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiColdplay Fake Tickets Case: BJYM Claims It Never Opposed Concert Schedule; EOW Interrogates BookMyShow COO For 7 Hours

Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BJYM Claims It Never Opposed Concert Schedule; EOW Interrogates BookMyShow COO For 7 Hours

Mumbai president of the Morcha Tejinder Singh Tiwana told FPJ on Monday that "we are only opposed to the black-marketing of tickets which has taken place."

S Balakrishnan Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 02:47 AM IST
article-image
BJYM Mumbai president Tejinder Singh Tiwana (L), BookMyShow (R) | X/@TajinderTiwana| File

Mumbai: The Bharatiya  Yuva Janata Morcha (BJYM) has clarified that it is not opposed to the Coldplay concert scheduled for January 18, 19 and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Mumbai president of the Morcha Tejinder Singh Tiwana told FPJ on Monday that "we are only opposed to the black-marketing of tickets which has taken place." 

Tiwana has complained to BJP leader and  deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, to have an FIR registered against BookMyshow and its management for alleged money laundering and cheating in the sale of tickets. Since a senior functionary of the party's youth wing had filed the complaint  an impression was gaining ground that the party was opposed to the mega event.  However, Tiwana  categorically stated that his party was "for  the concerts." "However, the Rs 500 cr scam involved should be probed and the persons responsible for it should be punished," he added. Tiwana has demanded the registration of FIR against the persons concerned. Apart from Tiwana, a private company Vertices Partners too has lodged a police complaint. BookMyShow has denied the charges. 

Read Also
Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BookMyShow COO Anil Makhija Arrives At Mumbai Police's EOW Office...
article-image

Following summons issued by the EOW Anil Makhija, chief operating officer (COO) of BookMyshow appeared at its office on Monday and was interrogated for seven hours. A senior officer from the EOW told the FPJ that  Makhija was allowed to leave around 7.30 p.m.  He has been asked to return in the next two to three days with certain  important documents. The EOW, meanwhile, had issued a second summons to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, and the company's technical head on  Monday. But, till the time of filing this report,  Hemrajani had not reached the  EOW's office. As per initial information, it is not clear yet if Hemrajani has replied to the police summons online or through his lawyer for an extension of time. As the first summons was issued on September 27 to CEO of the BookMyShow and second summons issued on September 28. However, he has not responded to either of the summons. 

Read Also
Coldplay Concert Black-Marketing Row: NCP SP Leader Jitendra Awhad Slams BookMyShow, Says 'Not Right...
article-image

What is Coldplay?

FPJ Shorts
Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BJYM Claims It Never Opposed Concert Schedule; EOW Interrogates BookMyShow COO For 7 Hours
Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BJYM Claims It Never Opposed Concert Schedule; EOW Interrogates BookMyShow COO For 7 Hours
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Justice Shinde Committee Reports; 1.76 Lakh Kunbi Records Found For Certificate Issuance
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Justice Shinde Committee Reports; 1.76 Lakh Kunbi Records Found For Certificate Issuance
Tamil Nadu: Megastar Rajinikanth Admitted To Apollo Hospital In Chennai
Tamil Nadu: Megastar Rajinikanth Admitted To Apollo Hospital In Chennai
Ulhasnagar Police Install CCTVs Near Badlapur Accused’s Grave
Ulhasnagar Police Install CCTVs Near Badlapur Accused’s Grave

Coldplay is a British rock band, which is highly renowned across the world for their music and live performances and has a huge fan following ("Band"). The Band has also won the prestigious Grammy Award and is widely acclaimed for its music. This Band has brought its highly acclaimed show Music of the Spheres show to India as a part of their world tour in 2025.

The Concert i.e., "Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour" is being held on 18th January 2025 19th and to 21 January 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai. Earlier, the Concert was to be conducted in two shows which was subsequently increased to three shows due to high demand. Each show is expected to have a footfall of over 60,000 fans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BJYM Claims It Never Opposed Concert Schedule; EOW Interrogates...

Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BJYM Claims It Never Opposed Concert Schedule; EOW Interrogates...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Justice Shinde Committee Reports; 1.76 Lakh Kunbi Records Found For...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Justice Shinde Committee Reports; 1.76 Lakh Kunbi Records Found For...

Ulhasnagar Police Install CCTVs Near Badlapur Accused’s Grave

Ulhasnagar Police Install CCTVs Near Badlapur Accused’s Grave

Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife

Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife

Mumbai Waterlogged Tracks: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Meets Railway Authorities To...

Mumbai Waterlogged Tracks: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Meets Railway Authorities To...