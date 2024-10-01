Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BJYM Claims It Never Opposed Concert Schedule; EOW Interrogates BookMyShow COO For 7 Hours

BJYM Mumbai president Tejinder Singh Tiwana (L), BookMyShow (R) | X/@TajinderTiwana| File

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha (BJYM) has clarified that it is not opposed to the Coldplay concert scheduled for January 18, 19 and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Mumbai president of the Morcha Tejinder Singh Tiwana told FPJ on Monday that "we are only opposed to the black-marketing of tickets which has taken place."

Tiwana has complained to BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, to have an FIR registered against BookMyshow and its management for alleged money laundering and cheating in the sale of tickets. Since a senior functionary of the party's youth wing had filed the complaint an impression was gaining ground that the party was opposed to the mega event. However, Tiwana categorically stated that his party was "for the concerts." "However, the Rs 500 cr scam involved should be probed and the persons responsible for it should be punished," he added. Tiwana has demanded the registration of FIR against the persons concerned. Apart from Tiwana, a private company Vertices Partners too has lodged a police complaint. BookMyShow has denied the charges.

Following summons issued by the EOW Anil Makhija, chief operating officer (COO) of BookMyshow appeared at its office on Monday and was interrogated for seven hours. A senior officer from the EOW told the FPJ that Makhija was allowed to leave around 7.30 p.m. He has been asked to return in the next two to three days with certain important documents. The EOW, meanwhile, had issued a second summons to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, and the company's technical head on Monday. But, till the time of filing this report, Hemrajani had not reached the EOW's office. As per initial information, it is not clear yet if Hemrajani has replied to the police summons online or through his lawyer for an extension of time. As the first summons was issued on September 27 to CEO of the BookMyShow and second summons issued on September 28. However, he has not responded to either of the summons.

What is Coldplay?

Coldplay is a British rock band, which is highly renowned across the world for their music and live performances and has a huge fan following ("Band"). The Band has also won the prestigious Grammy Award and is widely acclaimed for its music. This Band has brought its highly acclaimed show Music of the Spheres show to India as a part of their world tour in 2025.

The Concert i.e., "Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour" is being held on 18th January 2025 19th and to 21 January 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai. Earlier, the Concert was to be conducted in two shows which was subsequently increased to three shows due to high demand. Each show is expected to have a footfall of over 60,000 fans.