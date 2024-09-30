 Coldplay Concert Black-Marketing Row: NCP SP Leader Jitendra Awhad Slams BookMyShow, Says 'Not Right To Play With Emotions Of Youth'; Watch VIDEO
Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
NCP-SCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) party leader Jitendra Awhad claimed that BookMyShow owner was responsible for the black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets | X | ANI

Mumbai: Amid the Coldplay concert tickets black marketing row and investigations, NCP-SCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) party leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday talking to reporters said that "youngsters kept trying to get tickets for hours for the Coldplay concert but no one got any tickets". He further questioned the ticket sale and said, "Did anyone get tickets in Mumbai? Later I got to know that tickets were sold in black for Rs 3 lakh per ticket."

He also alleged that the owner of BookMyShow was behind the black marketing of the tickets and said that "playing with the emotions of youth wasn't the right thing to do."

Amit Vyas, the lawyer who lodged a complaint against BookMyShow’s website, said, "I am a big fan of Coldplay and when this band came to Bombay in 2016, I went to see them in Bandra and since then all the fans are waiting for the time when we will get to see the full concert in India. When it was announced that they would be performing in Mumbai, like all the fans, I was also very excited. I was surprised when tickets were not available on the app and website of BookMyShow, even though the sale had not started yet. I decided to file a complaint."

Meanwhile, COO Anil Makhija of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited - the parent company of BookMyShow - arrived at Mumbai Police's EOW office on Monday (September 30) evening. EOW had sent summons to CEO Ashish Hemrajani, asking him to appear before them today. But instead of him, COO Anil Makhija reached the office.

article-image

Makhija left the office in the evening around 7.30 pm. He has been told to return after 2-3 days with certain documents, according to reports.

