Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BookMyShow CEO Fails To Appear Again Before Police; 3rd Summon Likely To Be Issued

BookMyShow CEO fails to appear before Mumbai Police for second time | File

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had issued a fresh summons to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, and the company's technical head on Monday to appear for interrogation about the purported black marketing of tickets for Coldplay concert. However, the CEO has failed to appear before the police for the second time in a row.

As reported by ABP Majha, Hemrajani has not responded to Mumbai police summons either by email or through his lawyer as of now asking for more time to appear before the police. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police are likely to issue a third summons soon. If the BookMyShow officials ignore further summons, the police may take a legal route after consulting the concerned departments, the report said.

Hemrajani and the technical head of the firm were issued a second summons on Sunday and were instructed to appear before the investigating officer today (Monday, September 30) to record their statements. The first summons was issued on September 27 to both the BookMyShow CEO and technical head to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday, September 28. However, they have ignored both the summons.

The Mumbai Police summons comes after a complaint filed by Advocate Amit Vyas, which accused BookMyShow of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated concert of British band Coldplay scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Following this, BookMyShow issued a statement on Saturday, clarifying their stand and action taken to ensure fair ticketing.

The Coldplay concert tickets which were originally priced at Rs 2,500 were being resold by third parties and influencers for as much as Rs 3 lakh, said Advocate Vyas, who is also seeking an FIR to be registered against the company based on fraud charges.