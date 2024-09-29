'Will Be At Their Own Risk': BookMyShow Issues Statement, Warns Users After Coldplay Ticketing Fiasco

BookMyShow | (Representative Image)

BookMyShow, arguably India's most recognisable ticketing system, is in deep soup now. The company that was responsible for being the platform for tickets to the upcoming Coldplay concert in 2025 got mired in controversy when the tickets that were sold out for the show appeared on a reselling website for astronomical prices, hovering around a mammoth Rs 13 lakh and more (as per reports).

BookMyShow Issues Statement

The tickets were initially priced at the starting rate of Rs 2,500.

The development escalated further when law enforcement authorities summoned the company's CEO and co-founder, Ashish Hemrajani, along with his technical head, by the Mumbai police.

BookMyShow has now issued a statement in the matter. As per reports, the company said,""It came to our notice however that unauthorised platforms listed - and are continuing to list - tickets...both before and after the official sale. BookMyShow has no association with any such unauthorised ticket selling/reselling platforms including but not limited to Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India,"

Beware, Says BookMyShow

Warning the users, the statement further added, "We have not only filed a complaint with the police authorities but are also proactively working with them to provide complete support in the investigation of this matter in any manner that may be required. To our consumers, we would like to reiterate that any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at their own risk and may likely be invalid or fake tickets"

The company has also touted that it has implemented measures to tackle the problem and upgraded security systems in place.

Tickets Galore

On September 22, nearly 1.3 crore enthusiasts shrouded the platform for about 1.5 tickets for the show. The British rock band returning to India, nearly after a gap of a decade, is slated to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai over a span of three days.

Even on the day of the tickets sale, the process did not go swimmingly well. In what was a repeat of the happenings during the ICC World Cup 2023, the ticketing website crashed before booking. |

This is part of the band's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025'. Initially, the performance was slated to happen on January 18 and 19.

