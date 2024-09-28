 Coldplay Mumbai Concert: BookMyShow Executives Skip EOW Summons Over Allegations Of 'Conspiring To Black Market Tickets'
BookMyShow Executives Skip Summons from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Saturday regarding allegations of ticket scalping for the upcoming Coldplay concert at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, in January 2025.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
BookMyShow | (Representative Image)

The EOW had summoned CEO Ashish Hemrajani, Director Shamita Ghosh, and VP Anil Makheja for questioning after complaints surfaced about black market ticket sales.

An EOW representative confirmed that BookMyShow, the authorized ticketing partner for the Coldplay concert, is accused of enabling ticket resales at exorbitant prices. Despite being summoned, the executives did not show up, and the EOW is expected to issue fresh summons soon.

The complaint was lodged by Amit Vyas, who accused the platform of deceiving the public and Coldplay fans by permitting ticket scalping. Vyas has called for an FIR to be filed against BookMyShow, alleging fraud. The concert, set for January 19-21, 2025, is among the most awaited events of the year.

On September 20, the day ticket sales opened, over a million fans, including celebrities, rushed to purchase tickets. However, several fans have since reported that third-party vendors and influencers were reselling tickets, originally priced at ₹2,500, for up to ₹3 lakh.

Vyas's complaint demands a thorough investigation into the alleged black market sales, and the EOW is continuing its probe to uncover the scope of the scalping operation.

