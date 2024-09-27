Coldplay Concert In Mumbai: EOW Summons BookMyShow Executives Over Ticket Sales Allegations

BookMyShow (Representative Image) | File Image

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has summoned BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani, Director Shamita Ghosh, and Vice President Anil Makhija following a complaint lodged by Advocate Amit Vyas, accusing the ticketing platform of conspiring to black-market tickets for an upcoming event.

EOW sources stated, "We have initiated the investigation based on the complaint and will record statements from all relevant individuals, including third-party companies involved in selling tickets on other websites."

Vyas has already recorded a statement to the EOW, alleging that BookMyShow deliberately engaged in fraudulent activities to cheat him, the general public, and Coldplay fans. He is demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the company for fraud.

The Coldplay concert, scheduled for January 19 to 21, 2025, at D.Y. Patil Stadium is among the year's most highly anticipated events.

BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner, opened bookings on September 20, attracting over 10 lakh fans, including celebrities, eager to purchase tickets.

However, many fans have since reported that third parties and influencers are reselling tickets, initially priced at Rs 2,500, for as much as Rs 3 lakh. This spurred Vyas to file his complaint, urging a thorough investigation into the alleged black market dealings.

The EOW is expected to expand its probe as more information comes to light.