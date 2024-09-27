Mumbai This Weekend: From Reminiscing The Legacy Of Lata Mangeshkar To Being Live Audience At A Zakir Khan Show, Here Are The Best Of Events

Canva

Amidst the festive season, this weekend you will find yourself a little relaxed since Lord Ganesh just bid goodbye and Navratri is yet to begin next week. Weekends are to rewind and rejuvenate. You deserve some good time with your friends, family and even with yourself for that matter. Here are some of the best events happening in the city this weekend.

Lata Mangeshkar by Usha Mangeshkar

Who isn't a fan of Lata Mangeshkar's music? Sweet melody to the ears. On her 95th birth anniversary, this event will have some of the renowned singers celebrating the legacy that the legendary singer has left behind. This event is happening at the Nesco Centre, Hall 6 on September 28, Saturday form 6:30 pm onwards.

EPITOME PRESENTS DJ CHETAS X SURYAVEER LIVE

Groove to DJ Chetas and Suryaveer's live music and have a good time with your friends. Relax with the beats, make memories and make the most of the weekend. This event is talking place at the Epitome global dining and bar on September 29 from 9:00 pm onwards.

Zakir Khan is a versatile artist. Not only will he make you laugh till you cry but will also blow your mind away with his poetry. What an experience can be to witness his live show! You have an opportunity to visit a Zakir Khan live show in Mumbai. It is happening at multiple venues from September 27. You can grab your tickets now.

Rehmatein -10

Salim-Sulaiman bring magic to the stage when they perform songs. Witness their performance at this charity event that is being organised by musicians for the musicians at the Shanmukhananda Hall on September September 28 from 6:30 pm onwards.

THE JAMIE LEVER SHOW - Mumbai & Pune

Jamie Lever, daughter of Bollywood's most loved Johnny Lever is a powerhouse of talent. She can mimic, act, dance and even perform. She is doing her live shows in Mumbai and Pune. You can have a good time at her stand-up and she will not disappoint. This event is happening at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Audi, Borivali on September 29 from 9:00 pm onwards.

