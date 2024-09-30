Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BookMyShow COO Anil Makhija Arrives At Mumbai Police's EOW Office Instead Of CEO Ashish Hemrajani

BookMyShow COO reached Mumbai Police EOW office on Monday | ANI

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had issued second summons to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, and the company's technical head on Monday to appear for interrogation about the purported black marketing of tickets for Coldplay concert. However, the CEO chose to not appear before the police, and instead the COO of the firm Anil Makhija arrived at the EOW office on Monday evening.

At the time of filing this copy, the CEO Hemrajani had not reached the Mumbai Police's EOW office. As per initial information, it is not clear yet if Hemrajani has replied to the police summons online or through his lawyer for an extension of time.

#WATCH | Coldplay concert tickets black marketing | COO Anil Makhija, of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited - the parent company of BookMyShow, arrived at Mumbai Police's EOW office.



EOW had sent summons to CEO Ashish Hemrajani, asking him to appear before them today. But… https://t.co/QHYoKRF6e1 pic.twitter.com/pYIn29rRVQ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024

When the media asked Makhija questions about the black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets, the BookMyShow COO chose to not answer.

Hemrajani and the technical head of the firm were issued a second summons on Sunday and were instructed to appear before the investigating officer today (Monday, September 30) to record their statements. The first summons was issued on September 27 to both the BookMyShow CEO and technical head to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday, September 28. However, they have ignored both the summons.