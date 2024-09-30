 Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BookMyShow COO Anil Makhija Arrives At Mumbai Police's EOW Office Instead Of CEO Ashish Hemrajani
EOW of Mumbai Police had sent a summons to BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani, asking him to appear before them today (Monday) for interrogation about the purported black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets. But instead of him, COO Anil Makhija reached the office on Monday evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
BookMyShow COO reached Mumbai Police EOW office on Monday | ANI

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had issued second summons to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, and the company's technical head on Monday to appear for interrogation about the purported black marketing of tickets for Coldplay concert. However, the CEO chose to not appear before the police, and instead the COO of the firm Anil Makhija arrived at the EOW office on Monday evening.

At the time of filing this copy, the CEO Hemrajani had not reached the Mumbai Police's EOW office. As per initial information, it is not clear yet if Hemrajani has replied to the police summons online or through his lawyer for an extension of time.

When the media asked Makhija questions about the black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets, the BookMyShow COO chose to not answer.

Read Also
Coldplay Concert Chaos: Who Is Ashish Hemrajani? The BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Allegations Of...
Hemrajani and the technical head of the firm were issued a second summons on Sunday and were instructed to appear before the investigating officer today (Monday, September 30) to record their statements. The first summons was issued on September 27 to both the BookMyShow CEO and technical head to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday, September 28. However, they have ignored both the summons.

