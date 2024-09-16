Coastal Road Open, ROBs Under Restrictions & More: Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ganesh Visarjan Last Day

Mumbai Police | ANI

Mumbai: On the final day of Ganeshotsav, traffic diversions will be in place across Mumbai to manage the influx of processions and activities. The Mumbai Coastal Road will remain open for 24 hours until September 18, ensuring smooth travel between North and South Mumbai. However, due to expected congestion and visarjan activities, police have advised the public to avoid using private vehicles and instead rely on local trains and BEST buses.

New guidelines for Railway Overbridges (ROBs) will also be enforced, limiting the number of people crossing each ROB to 100 at any given time. The halting of processions, dancing, and the use of loudspeakers on the ROBs are prohibited for safety reasons.

While the Coastal Road will provide a convenient option for vehicles moving from North to South Mumbai, other major routes like the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street will have no restrictions. However, on Tuesday, due to continuous visarjan activities, the police reiterated their suggestion to avoid private vehicle use.

Road closures in South Mumbai (SoBo) will affect several areas. In Colaba, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg will be closed to vehicles. Outside CSMT railway station, vehicles will be prohibited on Mahapalika Marg. In Kalbadevi, JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Caswasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road will also be closed.

Areas that will experience heavy congestion due to immersion activities leading to Girgaon Chowpatty include Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, JSS Road, SVP Road, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Kalbadevi; as well as Cuffe Parade and Badhwar Park in Colaba, Metro Junction near CSMT railway station, and various other junctions in Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, and DB Marg areas.

In Nagpada, heavy traffic and pedestrian congestion is expected at Agripada, Nagpada Junction, Saat Rasta Junction, Khada Parsee Junction, NM Joshi Marg, Chinchpokli Junction, and Mumbai Central Junction. Motorists are advised to use main roads like Dr. B.A. Road, Lalbaug Flyover Bridge, Sir JJ Flyover, and the Coastal Road as alternatives to inner streets.

In Dadar's Bhoiwada area, heavy traffic is anticipated at Hind Mata Junction, Bharat Mata Junction, Parel TT Junction, and Ranjit Bidhakar Chowk. In Worli, Dr. Annie Besant Road at Worli Naka and NM Joshi Marg, where the Lalbaugcha Raja procession will pass, will be closed to traffic. Similarly, in Dadar, Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg will be closed around Siddhivinayak Temple as the Ganpati processions move towards Shivaji Park Chowpatty.

In the suburbs, Kandivali will see vehicle restrictions on Damu Anna Date Marg due to idol immersion at Dahanukar Wadi Immersion Pool. In Borivali, vehicles will be prohibited on LT Road near Don Bosco Junction up to Borivali Jetty Road.

Additionally, the traffic police have issued guidelines stipulating that no more than 100 people will be allowed to cross the ROBs at any time. The 13 ROBs under these restrictions include Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Arthur Road (Chinchpokli), Byculla, Marine Lines, Sandhurst Road, Kennedy, Falkland, Belasis at Mumbai Central, Mahalakshmi, Prabhadevi Station, and Dadar Tilak ROB.