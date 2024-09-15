IMD: Mumbai’s Urban Radar Network Expands With 4 New Radars; Check Details Here

Weather Radar | Unnsplash

Mumbai: In a significant step towards disaster management and weather forecasting, Greater Mumbai is set to benefit from the country’s first urban radar network with the addition of four new 'X Band Radars’. These advanced systems will aid in detecting extreme weather events, especially in the wake of a rising number of cyclones in the Arabian Sea and increasingly erratic rainfall patterns in the city. The expansion is expected to improve the forecasting of rainfall crises, enabling timely alerts for the financial capital of the country.

The radar system, which was inaugurated by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, will further strengthen Mumbai's disaster preparedness. “Communication, assistance, and coordination are key to providing accurate weather information today,” Dr. Ravichandran emphasized during the launch. He added, "This growing network of radars is proving to be helpful, and it is taking us toward minimizing errors."

The inauguration event coincided with a stakeholder workshop at the Cariappa Auditorium in Colaba, Mumbai, held to mark the 150th anniversary of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in the city. Several notable figures, including Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, were present to witness the landmark achievement.

The new radars have been installed at four strategic locations—Amity University in Panvel, Vidyanidhi College of Engineering and Technology in Vasai-Virar, D.J. Sanghvi College of Engineering in Vile Parle, and the Netivli Water Treatment Plant in Kalyan-Dombivli. These additions bring Mumbai’s total radar count to six, with the older 'S Band' radar located in Colaba and the 'C Band' radar in Veravali.

The 'X Band' radars, which have a range of 60 kilometers, will be instrumental in tracking weather systems more precisely across Greater Mumbai. According to Dr. Krishnan, an official from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the enhanced radar coverage will also extend to Solapur. "This system, developed through IITM, ensures the Greater Mumbai region is closely monitored, allowing us to better anticipate weather challenges," he noted.

Dr. Sunil Kamble, Head of the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department, detailed the benefits of the radar network at the workshop, noting that the radars will improve short-term forecasting. "This radar will help in improving nowcasts (forecasts for the next three hours) and longer-term forecasts for the next day or two," he said.

The growing radar network is expected to significantly improve the accuracy of weather predictions over the next decade. "We are looking at a 40 to 50 percent improvement in weather predictions in the next 10 years," said Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director of the Meteorological Department. The radars will also play a crucial role in early warnings for potential flooding, cyclones, and other natural disasters, providing critical lead time for emergency services to respond.

The collaboration between the IMD, IITM, and local stakeholders like the Municipal Corporation and the NDRF has been pivotal in ensuring that Mumbai remains prepared for natural calamities. "Weather forecasting today is a highly collaborative effort, and expanding the monitoring network will ensure better coordination between various agencies," Dr. Ravichandran stated.

In addition to the radars' ability to detect extreme weather conditions, the IMD also highlighted its role in supporting key institutions like the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Emergency Department, the Airport Authority, the Navy, and the NDRF during weather crises.

As part of the workshop, IMD officials urged all stakeholders to provide feedback on their expectations from the Meteorological Department, in order to further enhance the efficiency of weather prediction and disaster management systems. “We invite suggestions from all associated parties on how we can improve our processes,” said Krishnanand Hosalikar, a senior IMD official, adding that continuous improvement is the key to saving lives and resources during natural disasters.