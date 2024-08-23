Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Achieves Milestone With Completion Of 2 FOBs And 1 ROB Within A Week

Mankhurd FOB |

Mumbai: Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has achieved significant milestones in its suburban rail network development by completing the construction of two new foot over bridges (FOBs) and one road over bridge (ROB) within a week. Both FoBs commissioned on August 22nd August and Rob commissioned 20 August. These projects are expected to greatly improve safety and connectivity in the region.

Wadala-Kings Circle Midsection FOB:

The newly completed 77.59-meter-long and 4-meter-wide FOB connects Wadala Road and Kings Circle Stations. Construction, which began in January 2024, was finalized in just 216 days. The FOB features two staircases and aims to enhance pedestrian safety by controlling trespassing in the area. According to Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of MRVC, this bridge will benefit residents of the Raoli area and nearby tracks by preventing unauthorized crossings, which have been a safety concern.

Govandi-Mankhurd Midsection FOB:

Another FOB, spanning 23.60 meters and also 4 meters wide, was completed between Govandi and Mankhurd Stations in a record 133 days. Like the Wadala-Kings Circle FOB, it includes two staircases and is designed to address trespassing issues. Udasi emphasized that the new FOB will play a crucial role in curbing unsafe track crossings and urged the public to utilize these facilities for their own safety.

MIDC Road Over Bridge:

The MIDC ROB, part of the Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd and 4th line project under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A, features a 59-meter main span. The bridge, with a total length of 204 meters on the west side and 158 meters on the east, has been constructed to accommodate a 15-meter-wide carriageway for four lanes, along with a footpath and median. The construction started in June 2022 and was completed in August 2024. This new ROB replaces an existing structure and provides vital connectivity between the Ambernath-Badlapur MIDC area and the Katai-Badlapur road.

Udasi noted that the ROB is a critical addition to the infrastructure, facilitating smoother transportation and replacing the outdated bridge to support the ongoing expansion of rail lines. The completion of this project is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and connectivity in the area.

"These recent developments by MRVC underscore the organization’s commitment to enhancing safety and infrastructure in Mumbai’s suburban rail network. By investing in such projects, MRVC aims to provide safer and more efficient travel options for the city's residents, while also addressing longstanding issues related to trespassing and traffic congestion" further added Udasi.