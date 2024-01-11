Mumbai: BMC To Construct ₹6 Cr FOB On New Link Road In Kandivali West, Benefiting 28,000 Pedestrians Daily | File

The BMC will be constructing a new Foot over bridge (FOB) on New Link Road in Lalji Pada at Kandivali West. The estimated cost of the bridge is around Rs. 6 crore. It will benefit more than 28,000 pedestrians who are daily risking their lives while crossing the road.

Heavy footfall daily at new Link Road

The new Link Road, Lalji Pada, records heavy footfall daily. In the absence of a pedestrian bridge in the area, local citizens had to cross the road, causing traffic congestion. There have been several incidents of people getting injured while crossing the roads. So, the former corporator Kamlesh Yadav had requested the BMC to construct an FOB at Lalji Pada junction in January 2023.

The FOB will also have two escalators and two lifts

A consultant appointed by the BMC observed that 28,077 people cross the road between 6 am to 7.30 pm every day. Sometimes 4,084 citizens use the road in an hour during peak times. "The proposal to construct the FOB has been approved, and work will start soon. The contractor will also be responsible for maintenance of the bridge for five years. It will take two years to construct the bridge. Other than stairs, the FOB will also have two escalators and two lifts," said a civic official.

Yadav said, "There are around eight schools in this area. It becomes difficult for the parents to cross the road with their children. It also leads to traffic congestion in the area. The bridge will be great relief to several residents of Ganesh Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Janta Colony, and Abhilash Nagar."