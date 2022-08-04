Mumbai: BMC floats tender for demolition of FOB at Kandivali, will construct new flyover bridge

BMC headquarters in Mumbai | FPJ Photo

Bridges department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited a tender worth Rs 30.15 crore for the demolition of the Foot over Bridge (FOB) at Parekh Nagar in Kandivali. Thereafter, BMC will construct a new vehicular bridge in the same place.

The civic body has said that both, the demolition of the FOB, and the construction of the new bridge will be done within 18 months.

According to the Bridges Department Engineer, "This bridge was necessary from a public point of view as there was only one flyover from Our Lady Church near Raghuleela Mall, which goes further to Charkop area. If you visit the place, you will come to know there is always a traffic jam. Now, this traffic congestion will open after the construction of the new flyover bridge. This bridge will connect Kandivali West SV road to Poisar Gymkhana."

According to the officer, this four-lane bridge will have a width of 27x18 meters and a length of 300 meters.

Speaking to FPJ, Priyanka More, BJP corporator of Kandivali West said, "It was a long demanded bridge. If the people residing at Mahavir Nagar want to reach Kandivali station, they have to face traffic congestion and pay Rs 50 for an autorickshaw to reach the station which is not even that far. This upcoming bridge will also be a help to the students of Swami Vivekanand School. Once constructed, this bridge will connect to other bridges, so connectivity towards Borivali will also increase."