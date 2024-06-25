CM Eknath Shinde Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Pubs In Pune To Combat Drug Issue

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given clear instructions to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to use bulldozers on illegal constructions related to drugs.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 For Supplying Mephedrone To Bars And Pubs

In view of the fact that drugs are being sold in the city of Pune, Chief Minister Shinde today directed Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to take strict action against illegal pubs in Pune city and initiate strict action against drug dealers. He also ordered that unauthorized constructions related to drugs should be demolished using bulldozers.

Eight individuals have been arrested and subsequently remanded in police custody until June 29, following the discovery of a viral video depicting suspected drug use at a bar on Fergusson College Road in Pune. The arrests were made after an investigation revealed that the establishment was operating beyond the permissible time limit. Additionally, four police personnel have been suspended in connection with the incident.