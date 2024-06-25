 CM Eknath Shinde Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Pubs In Pune To Combat Drug Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCM Eknath Shinde Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Pubs In Pune To Combat Drug Issue

CM Eknath Shinde Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Pubs In Pune To Combat Drug Issue

Eight individuals have been arrested and subsequently remanded in police custody until June 29, following the discovery of a viral video depicting suspected drug use at a bar on Fergusson College Road in Pune.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given clear instructions to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to use bulldozers on illegal constructions related to drugs.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 For Supplying Mephedrone To Bars And Pubs
article-image

In view of the fact that drugs are being sold in the city of Pune, Chief Minister Shinde today directed Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to take strict action against illegal pubs in Pune city and initiate strict action against drug dealers. He also ordered that unauthorized constructions related to drugs should be demolished using bulldozers.

Read Also
Mumbai Launches Campaign To Curb Drug Supply, Targets Schools & Colleges For Assistance
article-image

Eight individuals have been arrested and subsequently remanded in police custody until June 29, following the discovery of a viral video depicting suspected drug use at a bar on Fergusson College Road in Pune. The arrests were made after an investigation revealed that the establishment was operating beyond the permissible time limit. Additionally, four police personnel have been suspended in connection with the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: IIAA Urges Shareholders To Oppose Gautam Singhania's Reappointment As Raymond's Managing...

Mumbai: IIAA Urges Shareholders To Oppose Gautam Singhania's Reappointment As Raymond's Managing...

SEBI Conducts Raids On Quant Mutual Fund Over Front-Running Allegations, Assures Full Cooperation In...

SEBI Conducts Raids On Quant Mutual Fund Over Front-Running Allegations, Assures Full Cooperation In...

Give Details Of Action Taken To Reduce Air Pollution Due To Traffic: HC To Authorities

Give Details Of Action Taken To Reduce Air Pollution Due To Traffic: HC To Authorities

Mumbai: BMC Rejects Growels 101 Mall's Road Realignment Request Amid 13-Year Land Handover Dispute

Mumbai: BMC Rejects Growels 101 Mall's Road Realignment Request Amid 13-Year Land Handover Dispute

Mumbai: Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Rajasthan Youth In Sextortion Cybercrime Case

Mumbai: Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Rajasthan Youth In Sextortion Cybercrime Case