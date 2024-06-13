Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 For Supplying Mephedrone To Bars And Pubs

Navi Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Held With 1 Kg Of MD Drug Near APMC Market | Representative pic

Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai has arrested a property dealer and a scrap dealer who supplied Mephedrone (MD) to bars and pubs in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. The accused, residents of Kharghar, were nabbed by the ANC on Wednesday after the team received a tip off about the accused coming to sell the drug at Kopri Signal.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Vaijnath Gupta (48) and Bhupendra Hirachand Khandelwal (41). While Gupta is a scrap dealer, Khandelwal is a property dealer in Kharghar.

“Gupta is a history sheeter who has been doing drug dealing since 2018. In the year 2019, he was once booked by Kharghar police in the year 2019. Khandelwal has been doing drug dealing since a little over a year,” police inspector Neeraj Chaudhary from ANC said.

After the police received the information, they laid a trap near Kopri signal and nabbed them Wednesday wee hours. On frisking them, the police found 131.50 grams of MD worth Rs 13.15 lakh from the duo.

According to police, MD is usually made in factory units which was based on the outskirts of the city. Last year Navi Mumbai police as well as Raigad police had busted similar manufacturing units in Khopoli in Raigad district. In this case, the accused have revealed about few places from where they get the drugs and the police are verifying the same. According to police, the MD manufacturing units are mostly situated in Mumbai, Raigad and Gujarat.

The case has been registered with APMC police and the further investigations are being probed by ANC.