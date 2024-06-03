Interest Rates Have Peaked, Moderation Expected Towards Year-End, Says PNB MD

Days before the RBI's monetary policy, Punjab National Bank (PNB) managing director Atul Kumar Goel said interest rates have peaked and are expected to see a reversal by the end of this year.

The Monetary Policy Committee, which is expected to keep the policy rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row, is scheduled to begin its meeting on June 5. The decision of the rate-setting panel will be announced on June 7.

"Interest rates are contingent upon so many factors like growth, inflation, and the and the monetary policy stance of other countries. I think rates have reached their peak. I think after some time, maybe by the end of this year, we can see some reduction in the rate of interest," he told PTI.

There should not be an increase in the deposit rate, as 95 percent of deposits have already been repriced, he said.

Goel said the retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments are going to be the focus areas for the bank, but he would not shy away from financing good corporate loans.

"RAM is about 55 percent of total credit. We want to increase this number by around 60 percent in the next four to five years. For this year, we have set a target to achieve 57 percent. As I told you, we are one of the largest banks in the country; although the focus is on the RAM, if an opportunity comes, we will not allow it to go out," he said.

As far as corporate credit is concerned, he said, there is demand for infrastructure projects, especially roads.

"Even some of the big corporations are also planning to increase their capacity. So, there is a demand from the steel sector and even renewable energy, where we see too much demand," he said.

PNB has seen consistent improvement in its financial health, and it recorded the highest growth in terms of profit in FY24.

PNB topped the chart, recording the highest profit growth of 229 percent among the 12 public sector banks during the fiscal year ended in March 2024. The bank's net profit increased over threefold to Rs 8,245 crore, compared to Rs 2,507 crore in the previous fiscal.

Talking about the strategy to improve profitability, he said the focus would be on expanding the retail, agriculture, and MSME portfolios, extending good corporate loans, controlling slippages, and improving recovery.

Besides, he said, the thrust would also be on improving forex income and garnering higher fee income from selling third-party products to augment non-interest income.

With regard to improving interest income, he said the focus would be to increase low-cost deposit CASA (current account savings account).

CASA as a percentage of total deposits stood at 41.4 percent at the end of March 2024, he said. The target is to improve beyond 42 percent by the end of the current fiscal year.

The bank intends to keep credit costs below 1 percent during this financial year.

With all these efforts, he said, the return on assets (ROA) is expected to increase to 0.8 percent during the year and touch 1 percent by the end of March 2025, translating into a substantial jump in profit.

Asked about anticipated business growth in the current financial year, Goel said credit growth is expected to be 11–12 percent, while deposit growth would be 9–10 percent.

To fund this business growth, the bank has received approval to raise capital of Rs 17,500 crore from Tier I and Tier II bonds and share sales through private placement during the year.

During FY24, the bank had raised Rs 10,000 crore from Tier I and Tier II bonds at a very competitive rate, he added.