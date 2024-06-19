Civil Society Groups Initiate Work For Maharashtra Assembly Elections; To Focus On Voter Enrolment | FPJ

The civil society groups that launched ‘Voters’ Will Must Prevail’ initiative ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, will continue the initiative for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The initiative, which has been active on the ground to garner support for the INDIA alliance parties, will focus on enrolling voters to the voting list, who had found their names missing during polling for the parliamentary elections.

Seven civil society organisations had come together after the polling for Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai and had raised concerns against the election process. The collective of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, Bombay Catholic Sabha, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Lok Morcha, Maharashtra Democratic Forum, People’s Union for Civil Liberties and Vote For Democracy had launched the campaign ‘Voters’ Will Must Prevail’, under which, it had set up a ‘Vigilant voter Task Force’ to ensure accountability and transparency in counting of votes.

Attributing the satisfactory performance of INDIA alliance parties with the vigilant initiatives carried out by the civil society organisations, the campaign has now decided to kick-start its work for the Maharashtra assembly elections that are expected in October. The civil society organisations met last week to evaluate, discuss and plan their strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections, which was also joined by Amol Kirtikar, INDIA alliance’s candidate from Mumbai North West.

The collective will start its campaign by ensuring enrolment of all the voters who found their names missing during the parliamentary elections. With regular meetings henceforth, the campaign will organise voter enrolment camps in close collaboration with the Maharashtra electoral office. The campaign also plans to engage youth volunteers to execute voter enrolment with the help of technology.

Teesta Setalvad, a member of Vote For Democracy, said, “The INDIA alliance which was formed in August last year, saw outstanding results and Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is an even older alliance than INDIA, can also perform well in the upcoming state elections. I request them to stay connected with civil society organisations so that they can stay connected with the people of Maharashtra.”

Vote For Democracy, a collective of activists, also wrote a letter to Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The letter requested Congress chief’s priority and focus on the unity among opposition parties, strong partnership with civil societies and re-look at laws and amendments in the parliament, among others. The letter also requested close coordination between Vote For Democracy and the INDIA alliance.