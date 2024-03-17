 Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Aamshya Padavi Joins Eknath Shinde's Sena Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Aamshya Padavi Joins Eknath Shinde's Sena Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Aamshya Padavi is the tribal face of Shiv Sena in remote areas of Nandurbar district. He has been working in Shiv Sena for many years, diligently establishing the party's presence in Nandurbar district.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Aamshya Padvi, who was appointed to the legislative council by Uddhav Thackeray, bypassing several senior leaders, made the switch to CM Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena on Sunday. Padvi was welcomed into Shinde's party by the CM himself in Mumbai.

Who is Aamshya Padavi?

Aamshya Padavi is the tribal face of Shiv Sena in remote areas of Nandurbar district. He has been working in Shiv Sena for many years, diligently establishing the party's presence in Nandurbar district. In the 2022 Legislative Council elections, Uddhav Thackeray had sidelined many prominent party leaders and nominated Aamshya Padavi for the Legislative Council. This move had led to discontent among other party members. While 40 MLAs joined Eknath Shinde in his rebellion, Padavi remained loyal to Thackeray. However, Padavi has now joined the Shinde Sena ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Defeated twice in assembly elections

Aamshya Padavi contested the election from Akkalkuwa Assembly Constituency in 2014 and 2019 against Congress's K.C. Padavi. Both times, he faced defeat. In the 2019 assembly elections, Aamshya Padavi received 80,777 votes.

Speculations about Leader of Opposition in MLC, Ambadas Danve, joining the Shinde faction, have also surfaced. However, Danve denied the rumors on Sunday morning. "If I join the Shinde group, my mother will not allow me to enter the house," Danve said.

Ravindra Waikar recently joined Shinde Sena

Ravindra Waikar was under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate for the past few months. Waikar, however, had stated that he would never leave Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Nevertheless, he eventually joined Shinde's Shiv Sena.

