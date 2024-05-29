MLC Election 2024: Ajit Pawar-led NCP Declares Shivajirao Nalawade As Candidate For Mumbai Teachers Constituency |

Mumbai: Mahayuti (BJP,NCPand Shivsena) contested loksabha election collectively but after the elections it seems that everything is not fine in the Mahayuti. The alliance had shared loksabha seats and selected the candidates after conducting a series of meetings among themselves. However, NCP has declared the name of Shivajirao Nalawade as candidate for the upcoming Mumbai teachers constituency for the state council election without discussion with the BJP and Shivsena.

Moreover, MNS which had tendered unconditional support to Mahayuti in loksabha election has also declared the name of Abhijit Panse as candidate of Konkan Graduate constituency for the state legislature council election. At this stage, Konkan graduate constituency is with the BJP. Niranjan Davkhare is the MLC from BJP. But the MNS declared its candidate name without having any discussion with the BJP. This act of both the parties sent a message in the political circle that there is unrest within the Mahayuti.

State election commission has declared elections for the four seats for Graduate and teachers constituencies of Mumbai, Konkan and Nashik. The term of Vilas Potnis, leader of UBT Shivsena and MLC of Mumbai Graduate constituency, Kapil Patil, MLC from Mumbai teachers constituency, Kishor Darade, MLC from Nashik teachers constituency and Niranjan Davkhare,MLC from Konkan graduate constituency is getting over on July 07.

Abhijit Panse while commenting on this had said "Raj Thackeray had made his stand clear in the Gudi Padwa rally. He had declared that MNS is not part of the mahayuti but giving unconditional support to Mahayuti to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India for the third time. Raj Thackeray also made it clear that MNS will contest future elections independently."

After the MNS, NCP also conducted a meeting and declared Shivajirao Nalawade's name. Apart from that Chhagan Bhujbal in his speech during NCP state convention on Monday urged Ajit Pawar to stick on the 80-90 seats for NCP in State assembly elections which are likely to be held in the month of October. Replying to Bhujbal's statement, DCM Devendra Fadanvis said that BJP is the biggest party and it will get the biggest share in Mahayuti. he also assured respectable seats to Shivsena and NCP.

Recently, Chandrashekhar Bawankule had said before the media that like '400 paar' in Lok Sabha election, BJP has set a target of '150 plus' in state assembly election. Political analysts said that if BJP wants to win 150 seats it has to contest at least 180 seats and remaining 106 seats Shivsena and NCP will have to share among themselves. Which NCP and Shivsena will not accept. Moreover, if BJP wins 150 seats it has no more required support of its alliance parties and BJP will not bother about Shivsena and NCP in future. Therefore, in the coming days more controversies will pop up in the Mahayuti alliance.

BJP has come in trouble after its alliance and supporting parties declared their candidate without any discussion. Konkan graduate constituency and Mumbai teachers constituency are the bastion of BJP but direct encroachment from alliance parties have created problems in the mahayuti. However, Mahavikas Aghadi (Congress, NCP (SP) and UBT ) is watching all the movements of Mahayuti minutely. So far, UBT has declared the names of Anil Parab from Mumbai Graduate constituency and J M Abhyankar from Mumbai teachers constituency.