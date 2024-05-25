 'MVA Decided To Relocate Hazardous Chemical Factories, Mahayuti Failed to Act': UBT Leader Ambadas Danve State For MIDC Blast
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
Ambadas Danve | X/ @iambadasdanve

Even as Deputy Chief Minister targeted Uddhav Thackeray for not shifting out chemical factories from Dombivali when he was CM, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, the leader of opposition in the legislative council, held the state government responsible for the recent blast.

Danve visited the site on Friday and said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had taken the decision in 2022 to shift out five most hazardous chemical companies but the current Mahayuti government did not take any action.

Danve said, “A trained and educated man’s presence is required near a reactor. It is not the work of unskilled workers.” He also alleged that reactors are expensive and small companies therefore buy outdated and scrapped reactors to run factories, resulting in such fatal accidents.

Danve said that it’s the responsibility of the industrial safety department to periodically audit hazardous premises and force them to repair or change the reactors. He said this is not the first such incident of Dombivali; it has happened thrice in the past few years. 

Calling for a policy on industrial reactors, he reminded the state government that only a policy on industrial broilers exists.

