Citizenship Amendment Act is an insult to Savarkar: CM Uddhav Thackeray hits out at BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised former ally BJP over allowing persecuted minorities into India under the new citizenship law, saying it is an "insult" to V D Savarkar who sought to bring land from the Sindhu river to Kanyakumari under "one country".

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, Thackeray said that issues like citizenship amendment act (CAA) were being raised to "divert attention" of the people from real issues like "lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis".

He said the CAA is against the principles of Savarkar- a proponent of Hindu rashtravad (nationalism) who is revered by the Sangh Parivar.

"Savarkar had demanded bringing land from the Sindhu river to Kanyakumari under one country. Instead of doing that, the BJP-led Central government is simply accepting persecuted minorities into India by defying Savarkar, which is an insult to him," said Thackeray who heads the Shiv Sena.