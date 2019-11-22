Shiv Sena member seeks Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Birsa Munda

“Freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar be also given Bharat Ratna,” he said.

Though the Sena has for long demanded Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, there is speculation that the Maharashtra party, long wedded to Hindutva ideology, may turn a new leaf as it works to stitch up an alliance with the Congress-NCP after breaking its ties with the BJP.

Among other issues, Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress spoke about the "worsening" economic situation, citing reports to say that unemployment is at 8.5 per cent and household consumption has hit a new low. Real estate sector is also in a "crisis", he added.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was showing "cavalier attitude" and raising jingoistic and communal issues instead of focusing on improving the economy.

BJP's Tapir Gao asked the government to take measures to end apprehensions among people in northeastern states about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

TDP's Jayadev Galla said the new political map issued by the government does not show Amravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh and asked it to release a revised map.

BJP's Sanjay Patil sought more relief for farmers in Maharashtra following the damage caused to their crops by recent rains. The recent relief given to them is very meagre, he said.