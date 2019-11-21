'BJP should not try to suppress democratic protests': Shiv Sena supports JNU protest

On Thursday, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Saamana editorial, condemned the lathicharge by the Delhi Police on protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
In the editorial, the Shiv Sena called the lathi-charge inhuman adding that thousands of arrests were made, hundreds of students suffered head injuries, broken bones and bloodshed during the lathi-charge. Attacking the government and Delhi Police, Shiv Sena has said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got their current position by protesting."
"They should not try to suppress democratic protests. BJP leaders stood with Anna Hazare in his anti-corruption movement. BJP should not forget that they came to power by protesting," the Saamana editorial hit out at BJP.
Slamming the BJP for politicising the situation, it further said, "If this kind of protest happened under the Congress government, the BJP would have protested in Parliament. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) would have given a call for a Bharat Bandh."
Saamana also stated that JNU had been termed as 'naxalvaadi' by 'right-wingers', adding that JNU had produced Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, but no good 'right-wing' politicians. "This university has given many gems like Abhijit Banerjee who are making India proud. This institution has given many great leaders but none of them were of the right-wing view. The voices being raised to demand their rights must not be suppressed. Rather than fighting with students, the government must try to solve their problem," the Saamana editorial said.
