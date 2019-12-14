No compromise over Savarkar: Shiv Sena fumes over Rahul Gandhi's remark

The Shiv Sena, alliance partner of the Congress in Maharashtra, reacted sharply to Rahul Gandhi's jibe `my name is not Rahul Savarkar' on Saturday, saying there could not be any "compromise" on the Hindutva ideologue.

"Veer Savarkar is an idol of whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes pride about nation and self. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for the country. Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this," Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.