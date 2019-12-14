'Beat Rahul Gandhi publicly': Savarkar's grandson to Uddhav Thackeray

Veer Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Saturday said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat Rahul Gandhi publicly for 'insulting' his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi.

"It is good that Rahul Gandhi is not Rahul Savarkar or else we will have to hide our faces. Now, I want that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat him openly as he said many times that if anyone insults Veer Savarkar, he will beat him publicly. I expect the Shiv Sena would not change its stand on Veer Savarkar (that he should get Bharat Ratna)," Ranjit told ANI here.

"Rahul Gandhi should be grateful to his grandmother Indira Gandhi that she dropped her surname (Nehru) or else people would have called them British servants. Jawaharlal Nehru was a British loyalist as in 1946 he accepted to work in the Vice Royal Council as a minister. He expressed loyalty to the then monarch of England, King George VI and took an oath to be loyal to the British," he added.