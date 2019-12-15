Supporting Shiv Sena and slamming Savarkar: Mayawati attacks Congress for double standards

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Sunday slammed the Congress party for supporting Shiv Sena even though it supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and is opposing Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati urged Congress to clarify their stand on the matter.

"Shiv Sena still stands on its agenda. They supported the Central government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and now they are intolerant of Congress' attitude towards Savarkar. But the Congress is still supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. So is it if not the double standard of the Congress?" the BSP chief said on Twitter.