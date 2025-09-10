 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Begins Two-Day Visit To Rae Bareli, Engages With Party Workers And Public
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP, began a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, marking his first trip since April 29, when he toured the region after his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He landed in Lucknow earlier in the day, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra, and other senior party functionaries. From there, he travelled to Rae Bareli by road.

Ahead of his arrival, Ajay Rai told IANS, "Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is coming to meet his party workers and his Rae Bareli family. He is on a two-day visit, during which he is scheduled to participate in various events."

Rahul Gandhi's itinerary includes a mix of political engagements and public outreach programmes.

Later in the day, he will interact with booth presidents from the Harchandpur Assembly constituency at Batohi Resort in Didauli, followed by attending a Prajapati Mahasabha function near Pragatipuram Colony on the Lucknow-Prayagraj Highway.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate Emperor Ashoka's pillar at Gora Bazar in Rae Bareli city and take part in a sapling plantation drive at Amar Shaheed Veera Pasi Van Gram in Mulihamau village of the Rahi block.

Later in the evening, he will meet with booth-level workers from the Unchahar Assembly segment at the Batohi Resort.

On Thursday, the second day of his visit, Gandhi will meet local residents and representatives at NTPC Unchahar in the morning.

He will then preside over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at Bachat Bhawan, where he will review the progress of development projects and welfare schemes across his constituency.

As Gandhi arrived in his parliamentary constituency, UP Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh staged a sit-in, along with several BJP workers, protesting the Congress MP's visit and raising slogans against him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

