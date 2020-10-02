Cinema halls reopening: Here's how you can stay safe at movie theatres during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The nation is slowly getting in the fifth phase of ‘Unlock’. The government has now allowed functioning of activities that were otherwise not included in the previous unlocks. Like, for example, restaurants and cinema halls are now allowed to open in several parts of the country. The central government allowed theatres to reopen from October 15, but with restrictions. Movie theatres can reopen with 50% capacity in areas outside containment zones. The SOPs for the same will be issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

While cinema lovers across the country have been rejoicing, Maharashtra still hasn't allowed for them to reopen. The state government in its fresh guidelines mentioned that schools, colleges, educational, and coaching institutions will remain closed till October 31. Besides metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (including that in malls and market complexes), auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will remain prohibited.

Theatres might be under lockdown at the moment, but the movie-going experience still fires the imagination of committed film viewers. After staying at home for a period of six months, many movie buffs are missing the theatrical experience. While the Centre might have allowed reopening of theatres and cinema halls, a Mumbai-based doctor explains what precautions one should take while watching movies in these places.