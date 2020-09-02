Salons open in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane: Why they are allowed to give haircuts but not shaves

And, salons which are open, are only following the guidelines by not offering services which have been prohibited. While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Bhupesh Dinger, Director of Enrich Salon said this has affected the business further. "Earlier we had 55% business from hair and 45% skin. This has slightly shifted now due to the above challenges, but is gradually coming back to pre-COVID ratios. The initial fortnight had very high footfall due to pent up demand, we saw this trend across salons and cities, which gradually settled at 50-60% of pre-lockdown."

Dinger also said that after the reopening, the initial trend saw higher number of men visiting the salons, because women could manage with longer hair, while men were eager to get a haircut. “Other services for women could be done at home, though in a sub-optimal manner,” Dinger added.

While talking about company's future plans he said that the company is dealing with this situation in three ways: Respond, Rebuild, Reimagine. "The first part of Response to the crisis has been handled well by the team--staying in touch with clients, team, business partners, cost control. The second part of Rebuild is currently in full swing--every month getting better than the previous despite the start of low season. Festive spikes seen during Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi are encouraging. So we are very optimistic of the upcoming festive season. The third part of Reimagining the business is underway and all processes are being re-engineered," Dinger said.