Mumbai Should Not Be 'Ruined' Like Kolkata: PM Modi Attacks Opposition And Coalition Governments

In the election season rhetorical skirmishes are a commonplace in the political heat. These 2024 General election for Lok Sabha are no different. While many comments have filled the kaleidoscope of discourse, statements from star-campaigners always get traction. And PM Modi and his statements get that traction, almost by default.

'Don't Ruin Mumbai'

In his much discussed interview to Network 18, the prime minister has made some flagrant comments regarding Mumbai and Maharashtra at large.

According to the PM, Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, was once an economic powerhouse, as it was once the capital of the erstwhile British administration. But, politics in the state of Bengal, according Modi 'ruined' the stature of the city, and therefore, its growth has been truncated. He drew a direct comparison between Kolkata and Mumbai, and said that Mumbai and Maharashtra at large should not go that way.

Coalition Conundrum

One of his arguments was against coalition governments at large, and pointed towards their inefficiency. He even invoked the case of Maharashtra and said that the state has had coalition governments for that past few years, and no chief minister in the past with a coalition 'sarkar' has completed the five-year term. He sighted the examples of Sharad Pawar and Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted, that Modi's party, the BJP is in power in the state, in alliance with Shiv Sena, and its former rival, the NCP.

This statement could have many implications, as later this year, after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharahstra will go to the polls, once again, this time to select their assembly or Vidhan Sabha. This would also be interesting fight, as this would see political parties and their split faction taking on each other, whether the BJP stands to gain from it, is something that remains to be seen.

Maharashtra is a consequential state, as apart from housing a population of over 12 crore, its is also the largest economy amongst Indian states. The state has a GSDP of USD 435 billion, which is greater than many smaller nations in Africa.

In this Mumbai contributes significantly to the economy of the state, making the Prime Minister comments even more crucial