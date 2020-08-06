Coronavirus on Mumbai: Is city inching towards herd immunity?

So what exactly is herd immunity? “For any contagious disease, the population will have individuals who are susceptible (vulnerable to getting infected), and those who are immune. The success of transmission in a community depends on the ratio of these two groups of individuals. Once a certain threshold is reached such that those susceptible are in a minority, the probability of transmission decreases, and an epidemic dwindles or ends. This threshold is called herd immunity, and it varies for different infectious diseases (more contagious the disease, higher needs to be the prevalence of those immune to achieve herd immunity),” Dr Pinto said.

While explaining what can be done to achieve herd immunity, Dr Pinto said, “There are only two ways in which herd immunity is achieved. One is deliberate (through vaccination): once a significant proportion of the population is immune through vaccination, herd immunity can be achieved. The other comes at a price through infection of a significant proportion of the population, the survivors of which are likely to have immunity as a consequence of infection and recovery.”

Dr Pardiwala, however, said there is a flip side to this. “The flip side to this however is that if you passively allowed this the chances of a higher mortality always exist especially among the compromised people dirty elderly those having blood pressure diabetes immuno-compromised, etc,” Dr Pardiwala said.

The sero survey also indicated that women were less prone to get coronavirus. To which Dr Pinto opined said that it might be “an immune phenomenon in which women were more likely to mount antibodies after an infection as opposed to men”.

“Fifty-three percent in males and 59% in females in slums, 14.9% and 16.8% respectively in non-slums isn’t a huge difference. The interpretation would be that women were more likely (not less) to get infected, and therefore more likely to develop antibodies. Taken at face value, one could assume that women, by being caregivers, were often exposed to more individuals at home in a closed space. But this needs to be interpreted with caution, it also needs to be seen in the context of mortality rates (for example, if more men with the infection died, then the prevalence of antibodies in the survivors is likely to be lower). It could also be an immune phenomenon in which women were more likely to mount antibodies after an infection as opposed to men. I do not think one should read much into these findings as the difference isn’t large, and it is difficult to interpret,” Dr Pinto said.

Adding to this Dr Pardiwala says, “The fact that a large number of women had the antibodies compared to men could be a reflection upon the social nature of women folk in the slums. They tend to congregate around the communal taps or around the local shop leading to decrease in social distancing leading to the spread of infection. There may be some other, as yet unknown, physiological reason also.”