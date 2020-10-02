Restaurants, bars to open in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai: Here's how you can dine safely at your favourite place

The coronavirus pandemic is over half-a-year old. And, while daily case numbers have come down from their peak, they still remain at high levels across the country.

But, amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday announced reopening of restaurants and bars to further ease down restrictions. Hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity from October 5. Separate SOPs will be issued by the state tourism department for necessary precautions to be taken while operating these establishments.

The restaurant dining experience as we once knew it is now gone. In the age of COVID-19, it has been replaced with six-foot spacing between tables, pumps of hand sanitizer, disposable menus, and masks for customers and employees.

While the state government has announced reopening of restaurants and bars, a Mumbai-based doctor explains what precautions one should take while eating out.

"We are facing this pandemic since March and still the cases are coming in. And, over the course of time we have seen that as we introduce more unlocks, the cases keep increasing. I would say don't go out of the house unless it’s an emergency or important work," Dr Harish Chafle, Consultant Intensivist and Chest Physician, Global Hospital, Mumbai.