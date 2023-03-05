Chor jibe: If found guilty, Sanjay Raut case will go to Rajya Sabha | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: As Sanjay Raut's breach of privilege issue has heated up the state politics, it is now clear that if he is found guilty in the case, the matter will be referred to the Rajya Sabha chairman for further procedure. As Raut is a member of the RS, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly can't take action against him. It can just hear the case and convey its conclusion to the Parliament's house of seniors.

Raut has allegedly called Maharashtra legislative a 'Chor house'.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar expected to give his decision next Wednesday

Though he has denied the allegations, BJP's Atul Bhatkhalkar and other members raised the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday. Later, speaker Rahul Narvekar agreed to hear the matter and will decide whether to refer the case to the privilege committee. Narvekar is expected to give his decision next Wednesday.

The Speaker 's office also formed the 15-members privilege committee on Thursday. The committee also held its first meeting on Friday.

The speed in which the decisions were taken surprised many. So, it was being said that the matter would immediately go to the privilege committee for hearing and the decision could come in a short time.

If the Speaker found objectionable material in Raut's speech, he would refer the case to the privilege committee. Later on the committee will issue the notice to Raut and ask to present his side. If Rautremained firm on his remarks, and if his explanation couldn't satisfy the privilege committee members then the committee can hold him guilty. But that would be the maximum the committee can do in thiscase.

Former principal secretary of Vidhan Bhavan Dr Anand Kalase told FPJ, “No house can take action on any person who is a member of another house. Raut too has his privileges. So, the Assembly can inform the RS chairman about Raut's remarks and what they found in it. This process is lengthy and could take months to complete."

Raut has clarified that he was talking about the Shinde group MLAs and not the entire legislative house. But the angry members of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena were not in mood to accept the clarification.