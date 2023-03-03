Sanjay Raut 'chor mandal' row: NCP leader Ajit Pawar demands change in probe panel; says complainants can't be in committee

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's breach of privilege controversy shadowed the assembly business on second consecutive day on Thursday. Ajit Pawar objected the privilege committee saying that the members who raised objection can't be in committee. He demanded to change it.

When assembly commenced, Ajit Pawar raised the issue of privilege committee. He said that it is the right of the Speaker to finalise the strength of the committee.

"Atul Bhatkhalkar from BJP raised the issue of breach of privilege. He is the one who has given notice against Raut. In this case, we must see that Bhatkhalkar won't be there in committee. Someone who has made complaint can't be the person to judge the case. It is against natural justice," he said.

Sharad Pawar expresses support for Raut

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and while expressing support on Twitter said that the statement of Sanjay Raut is not against legislative houses. “He was talking about the particular group and not assembly as whole. If we listen his total speech, we will understand that the statement was specific. In such case, there should not be wrong interference just for the political reason,” wrote Pawar.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the Raut's statement against Shinde group is being painted as against legislative houses. "There is no case of breach of privilege. The group which has stolen the party was on the target of Raut," he said.

Rahul Narvekar says member won't work as judge

While giving ruling, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that the member won't work as judge in this case. They will just hear the matter and if necessary forward it to house for further action. When the matter will come for hearing before committee, the complainant won't be member of the panel. He will sit there as complainant," said Narvekar.