Sanjay Raut 'chor mandal' row: Maharashtra Council Dy Chairman Neelam Gorhe seeks written reply from MP on his jibe within 7 days

Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe |

Mumbai: Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Thursday sought a written reply from MP Sanjay Raut within seven days pertaining to his ‘thieves’ jibe.

BJP leaders had filed breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut due to his comment. The Rajya Sabha member on Wednesday called the 'Vidhi Mandal' [Legislature] as 'Chor Mandal' [body of thieves] in Kolhapur.

A panel was also established by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to probe into the same.

Breach of privilege motion against CM for 'traitors' jibe

Similarly, Shiv Sena [UBT] leaders filed breach of privilege motion against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his 'traitor' jibe for the Opposition.

CM Shinde gave his explanation on calling Opposition leaders 'traitors' on Sunday. He clarified that he didn't call all the Opposition party leaders traitors, but his target was Nawab Malik.

To clarify the statement, Shinde himself had come to the Legislative Council, where he said that he didn't mean to call Ajit Pawar and Ambadas Danve as a traitors.

"The ED, NIA filed cases against Malik, his bail application was rejected all the courts and section 17 of UAPA which is concerned with the terrorism has been slapped on him. The properties of Malik had been seized. He had bought properties of Haseena Parker. That is why I called him a traitor. Despite all these, NCP did not take his resignation. Hence, I had said I didn't want to have a tea with such people." "I never take back my words. Ajit Pawar called me Maharashtra Drohi. He had started the issue first?” Shinde asked.

Shiv Sena MLA Anil Parab hits out at CM Shinde

Shiv Sena MLA Anil Parab said, “CM Shinde should not tell us about traitors. We had fought against the people who had conducted bomb blast in 1993. We never support the closeness of any one with Dawood. You had seated beside Nawab Malik for two-and-half-year."

Gorhe kept notice against CM pending

Eventually, Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe made it clear that she is keeping pending the notice against the CM and will decide later whether put it before the special right committee or not. She also convinced the Opposition leaders that CM has clarified his statement and said not to stretch the issue further.