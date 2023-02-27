Maharashtra: ‘Traitor’ jibes rock Budget session

Maharashtra assembly budget session 2023 | Twitter

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s boycott of the customary tea party on Sunday attracted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s jibe that it was good that “those with ties to Dawood Ibrahim didn’t turn up. However, it snowballed into “traitor” allegations a day later, with Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, strongly objecting to it.

“The CM should tell us what did the opposition do against the nation? Is mere boycott of tea party an act against nation? I had once called him traitor for the right reason,” Danve said.

Even as Parliamentary Affairs and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and Deputy Speaker of Council Neelam Gorhe said the CM will answer it in the House, UBT MLAs raised slogans saying that they “won’t tolerate dictatorship”.