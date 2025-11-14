Children's Day 2025: 11-Year-Old Hridya Chavan Conquers Bhairavgad Fort Near Malshej Ghat Alongside Her Father & His Team |

Mumbai: On the occasion of Children’s Day (November 14), an 11-year-old girl, Hridya Chavan, achieved an extraordinary feat by successfully scaling Bhairavgad Fort in Morshi, along with her father Amit Chavan and his friends Abhijit Patil and Sanket Warlikar.

About Bhairavgad Fort

Bhairavgad Fort, located near Malshej Ghat in Murbad taluka of Thane district, is known for its steep rocky terrain, narrow trails, and vertical climbs. The fort, believed to have been used for observation in ancient times, is considered one of the most challenging treks even for seasoned mountaineers.

Read Also Mumbai Drug Syndicate Probe Intensifies After Dubai Deportee's Explosive Celebrity Revelations

She planned the trek with her father on the occasion of Children’s Day and completed the climb last week. They began the expedition at 7 a.m. on Friday and reached the top of the mountain around 10:30 a.m. She had planned the trek last week as her school was about to reopen, and she had to return to her boarding school in Panchgani. Meanwhile, her parents live in Dadar West.

Standing at an impressive height of 2,830 feet, Bhairavgad Fort offers a breathtaking yet demanding climb. The base village is at an altitude of 624 feet, and trekkers must ascend approximately 1,660 feet over a five-kilometre route (one way). Classified as one of the toughest treks in Maharashtra.

Under the guidance of trained instructors and equipped with full safety gear, young Hridya completed the demanding trek with remarkable courage and determination.

Read Also Maha Govt Enables Slum Cluster Redevelopment In Mumbai Without Individual Consent From Dwellers,...

A student of Sanjeevan School, Panchgani, Hridya is currently in the 6th standard. Her passion for trekking and love for nature have already taken her to the summits of 55 forts, including some of Maharashtra’s toughest ones such as Kalavantin Durg, Prabalgad, Rajgad, Raigad, Torna, Ghangad, and Irshalgad.

The Bhairavgad expedition was organised under the leadership of Kamlu Pokale and Vaibhav Aivale, whose proper planning and safety arrangements ensured the successful completion of the climb.

“She has been trekking since the age of five. She studies in a boarding school; however, during her summer and Diwali vacations, she visits home. That’s when we usually go trekking. She had been asking to climb Bhairavgad for almost a year, so this time, on the occasion of Children’s Day, we planned the trek,” said her father, Amit Chavan.

“It is a matter of pride for us that Hridya conquered Bhairavgad at such a young age. Children should go out into nature, face challenges, and live life with courage — that is the true spirit of Children’s Day,” he added.

On a day dedicated to celebrating the spirit of childhood, young adventurers like Hridya remind us that true courage is not defined by age, but by determination, confidence, and love for nature.

Sanket Warlikar added that parents should inspire their children to explore forts and historical sites, helping them connect with the rich history of Maharashtra and develop a spirit of adventure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/