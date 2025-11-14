Mumbai Drug Syndicate Probe Intensifies After Dubai Deportee's Explosive Celebrity Revelations | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In the drug trafficking case of 2022, the Mumbai police’s Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) unit has intensified its probe after the key accused, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, 29, deported from Dubai late last month, made explosive revelations linking the drug syndicate to Bollywood celebrities, politicians, underworld connections and international party organisers.

According to police sources, Suhail, a resident of Khandiya Street, admitted during interrogation that he coordinated high-profile drug parties in India and abroad. Investigators suspect the presence of several film industry figures at these events. The police, however, clarified that no one has been charged yet, and the investigation to verify these links is underway. The officials believe Suhail acted as the “coordinator” for a multi-state narcotics network spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

The syndicate was allegedly led by drug lord Salim Dola, who is currently suspected to be in Turkey. The drugs were manufactured in a chemical factory in Sangli, Maharashtra, reportedly managed by Dola’s associates. The investigation revealed that the Dola family coordinated production and distribution from Dubai. The interpol had earlier helped Indian authorities detain and deport Tahir Dola (Salim Dola’s son) and Mustafa Kubbawalla (his nephew) in the UAE.

On November 12, a passport agent, Mohammad Sharib Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, 42, was also arrested for allegedly helping traffickers procure fake documents. Investigators said Suhail confessed to helping fugitives obtain fake passports and maintain contact with drug suppliers abroad. He also revealed that part of the drug profits was sent illegally to Dubai through hawala channels. The ANC is now probing whether international drug cartels financed these luxury parties and if celebrities knowingly participated. The police have sought an additional five-day custody of Suhail.

