Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 24 Structures For Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road Widening, More Removals Underway For New Cable-Stayed Bridge

BMC begins demolition of structures obstructing AGLR widening and new Ghatkopar cable-stayed bridge construction | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC carried out the demolition of 24 structures affected by the widening of the Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) near Jhunjhunwala College, Ghatkopar on Thursday.

Additionally, the demolition of 35 more structures affected by the construction of a new cable-stayed rail overbridge at Ghatkopar along the AGLR is currently underway. The AGLR project has been delayed due to 250 affected structures along both sides of the road.

Road Parallel to Station Blocked by Encroachments

The civic body is constructing a 15.25-meter-wide road parallel to Ghatkopar (West) railway station, connecting Jhunjhunwala College to the AGLR. Several structures had obstructed the work.

Also, the construction of a new rail overbridge is currently underway, being executed by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC). The project aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the Ghatkopar area.

New Cable-Stayed Bridge to Boost East–West Connectivity

The new bridge, stretching from the Golibar Road junction near LBS Marg to the Eastern Express Highway, is set to become a vital east–west connector in Ghatkopar. Its two-phase reconstruction is being handled by MRIDC with funding from the BMC.

Although the work order was issued in 2022, progress has been slow, mainly due to encroachments along the proposed approach roads, which have impeded both the bridge construction and the road widening projects.

Over 100 Structures Cleared in One Year

A civic official stated that the BMC’s N ward has cleared over 100 structures in the past year, with 35 more slated for removal in the coming days. "Owners of residential and commercial properties affected by these projects were formally notified and compensated before the demolitions," he added.

Audit Found Bridge Overloaded

Following the Gokhale Bridge mishap, the BMC conducted structural audits of bridges across Mumbai, including the Ghatkopar bridge, which was inspected by IIT-Bombay in 2018. The audit found the bridge to be severely overloaded and in need of major repairs.

To ease congestion in the area, the BMC has initiated the widening of the AGLR. The new bridge will span 216 metres in length and 11 metres in width, featuring three lanes in each direction. Encroachment-related delays have pushed the original completion deadline from the end of 2025 to June 2027.

