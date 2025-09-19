 Mumbai News: BMC Clears 37 Commercial Structures To Advance Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road Widening And Ghatkopar Rail Overbridge Construction
The BMC has removed 37 commercial structures that were obstructing the widening of the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) and the construction of a new east-west cable-stayed rail overbridge at Ghatkopar. Both infrastructure projects had faced setbacks due to nearly 250 affected structures; a mix of encroachments and eligible units entitled to compensation.

Shefali Parab-Pandit
Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
BMC clears commercial structures to facilitate Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road widening and Ghatkopar rail overbridge construction | File Photo

The BMC has begun clearing these structures in a phased manner, paving the way for construction to move forward. However, delays caused due to encroachment issues have already pushed the original completion deadline from end-2025 to June 2027.

Ghatkopar Bridge Reconstruction Following Structural Audit

Following the Gokhale Bridge mishap, the BMC initiated structural audits of bridges across Mumbai, including the Ghatkopar bridge, which was inspected by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in 2018. The audit revealed that the bridge was severely overloaded and required major repairs.

Consequently, the reconstruction work was handed over to the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), with funding provided by the BMC. The bridge starts at the Golibar Road junction near LBS Marg on the AGLR and extends up to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), serving as a vital east-west connector at Ghatkopar.

Road Widening and Demolition Drive Progress

To ease congestion in the area, the BMC has undertaken the widening of the AGLR to 47.5 metres. Although work orders were issued in 2022, progress has been slow; primarily due to encroachments obstructing the approach road alignments, which delayed both the bridge and road widening works.

“We are clearing the affected structures one by one to make way for the widening work. Last year, 38 structures were cleared. Notices were served to 37 commercial establishments this time, and eligible shop owners were compensated as per norms, following which a demolition drive was carried out,” said a BMC official.

Next Phase and Operational Status

In the next phase, the civic body plans to remove around 150 more structures along the route. “The process takes time, as some occupants refuse monetary compensation and demand housing instead,” the official added.

Currently, the old 2+2 lane bridge remains operational after maintenance, but heavy vehicles are restricted. The new bridge spans 216 metres in length and 11 metres in width, with three lanes in each direction.

