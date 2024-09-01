Chembur Accident: 3 Dead After Toyota Qualis Crashes Into Parked Tanker In Gavanpada

Chembur Accident: 3 Dead, 3 Injured After Toyota Qualis Crashes Into Parked Tanker In Gavanpada | FPJ

Three people were killed and three others injured when their Toyota Qualis allegedly collided with a tanker truck parked on the road in Chembur’s Gavanpada area near Mahul Village on Sunday afternoon. According to preliminary investigations, the Qualis lost control and, due to its high speed, rammed into the truck before skidding for a considerable distance.

The deceased have been identified as Harichandan Dilip Das, 23; Pramod Shankar Prasad, 35; and Hussain Shaikh, 40. Das and Prasad were pronounced dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital, while Shaikh, who was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, succumbed to his injuries—primarily due to internal bleeding caused by the crash.

The survivors are driver Javed Khan, 30; Manoj Mani Karantam, 30; and Sanjay Sukhar Singh, 39. All three are receiving treatment at Shatabdi Hospital. All six are residents of Shankar Mangir Marg in Laxmi Nagar,Chembur East. The police said that they all knew each other since they lived in the same locality.

According to the RCF Police in Chembur, the incident occurred between 1:50 and 2:00 pm on Sunday. The Qualis, with registration number MH 04 AY 8116, was traveling from Gavanpada towards Vashi Naka when the driver lost control. The vehicle skidded and, given the high speed and relatively empty road—due to the off-peak time on a Sunday—collided with a tanker truck parked on the side of the road.

The police reported that the tanker was stationed on Shankar Dev Road when the Qualis crashed into it violently. Three of the six occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the skid, sustaining severe injuries to their faces, heads, backs, and legs. The remaining three, who stayed inside the vehicle, also sustained serious injuries but are currently being treated at Shatabdi Hospital.

As the driver is still in critical condition, the police have yet to file a formal complaint in the matter. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the family after the postmortem, police added.