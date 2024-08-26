 Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Scrap Picker Killed In Hit-&-Run Accident In Bandra Near Worli Sea Link; Investigation Underway
On August 24, at around 5 am, Raju Gupta went out for scrap picking. While he was under the U-bridge near the Worli-Bandra Sea Link southbound, an unidentified vehicle struck him, causing him to fall and sustain serious head injuries.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 48-year-old scrap picker, Raju Gupta, was killed in Bandra West on Saturday in a hit-and-run accident. The incident occurred under the bridge near the Worli Sea Link, southbound.

About The Case

According to the police, Gupta resided in the Nargis Dutt slum in Bandra West with his sister's family, as he was unmarried. On August 24, at around 5 am, he went out for scrap picking. While he was under the U-bridge near the Worli-Bandra Sea Link southbound, an unidentified vehicle struck him, causing him to fall and sustain serious head injuries.

Passersby informed the police, who then rushed Gupta to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West, where doctors declared him dead after examination. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and it is not yet clear whether the vehicle was a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. The police are investigating the case.

Bandra Police Registers Case Under Relevant Sections

Gupta's niece filed a complaint against an unidentified individual. The Bandra police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, on August 24.

