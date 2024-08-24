 Mumbai Deaths: 30-Year-Old Man's Body Found In Aarey Area, Woman Discovered In Sack In Mankhurd
According to the police, there were no visible marks or injuries, and they are awaiting the forensic report to determine the exact cause of death. The deceased, a private financial professional from Mira Road, had no signs of foul play, and the body has been handed over to his family.

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man’s body was found at Royal Palm in the Aarey area on the evening of August 21. The police registered an accidental death report and sent the body to Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari East.

According to the police, there were no visible marks or injuries, and they are awaiting the forensic report to determine the exact cause of death. The deceased, a private financial professional from Mira Road, had no signs of foul play, and the body has been handed over to his family. Sources indicate he was an alcoholic and had accumulated debts.

About A Separate Incident

In a separate incident, the Trombay police found the body of an unidentified woman inside a sack in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, on Friday morning. The unknown perpetrators had abandoned her body at the scene.

The discovery was made near the Metro Line 2B car shed construction site, where workers, detecting a foul odor from the soil mounds, found the woman’s body. The police have seized the body and launched an investigation.

