Mumbai: 'Killing Through Assault Does Not Warrant Death Penalty,'Observers Sessions Court Judge While Sentencing Man To Life For Killing Live-In Partner

Mumbai: 'Killing Through Assault Does Not Warrant Death Penalty,'Observers Sessions Court While Sentencing Man To Life For Killing Live-In Partner | Representational Image

The killing of a girlfriend by her boyfriend through assault does not warrant the death penalty, observed sessions judge Nazera Sadique Shaikh while sentencing 30-year-old Ramsem Khova Kurio to life imprisonment for the murder of his live-in partner, Marina Lalmalswani

The judge ruled that the case did not meet the criteria of a “rarest of rare” case that would justify capital punishment.

The Murder Case Filed In 2019

The Vakola police registered the murder case based on a complaint filed by Laldingngheti Kodsing, a friend of the victim, on August 20, 2019. According to the complaint, Marina was assaulted by Kurio, leading to her death on August 19, 2019. The prosecution argued that Kurio, suspecting Marina of infidelity, had brutally assaulted her over three days while under the influence of alcohol.

Kodsing, in her testimony, detailed how she and Marina, both from Aizawl, Mizoram, had come to Mumbai in 2009 and had lived together as tenants. In 2018, Marina moved in with Kurio at Kalina, where the assault took place. Kodsing testified that Marina had frequently mentioned being beaten by Kurio.

On August 15, 2019, Kodsing was informed by a mutual friend that Marina was being assaulted. Concerned, she asked another friend, Pari, to check on Marina. When Pari called, Kurio answered and claimed that Marina was sleeping. Four days later, they learned from a vegetable vendor that Marina had been hospitalised, where she was later declared dead due to severe head injuries and multiple contusions.

Prosecution Presents Seven Witness In The Case

The prosecution, led by Geeta Sharma, presented seven witnesses, including Marina’s friends, a medical expert, and a neighbour. The court, relying on circumstantial evidence, said that Marina was in the sole custody of Kurio, who failed to provide an explanation for her injuries.

In the verdict, the court said, “The act proves that the accused had knowledge of his actions likely to cause her death. The prosecution has succeeded in proving its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

The court further condemned Kurio’s actions, stating that he mercilessly assaulted Marina, failed to provide her with medical aid, and ultimately caused her death. However, the court determined that the case did not warrant the death penalty and instead sentenced Kurio to life imprisonment for murder.