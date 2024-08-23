 Mumbai: Brief Power Outage Hits SoBo Areas Due To Technical Glitch At Tata Power Substation; Power Restored
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Brief Power Outage Hits SoBo Areas Due To Technical Glitch At Tata Power Substation; Power Restored

Mumbai: Brief Power Outage Hits SoBo Areas Due To Technical Glitch At Tata Power Substation; Power Restored

BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) officials claimed that the power outage problem was solved in just 22 minutes.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Power Outage/ Representative Image | File

Several key areas in South Mumbai experienced a brief power outage this evening due to a technical issue at the Tata Power Carnac Receiving Substation. According to BEST officials, this incident occurred when the 33 kV Extra High Tension (EHT) feeder connected to Esplanade Transformer No. 4 tripped at 7:28 PM, cutting off electricity to multiple locations including the MCGM head office, Marzban Road, Saboo Siddique Road, S.K. Patil Udyan, and the surrounding areas.

BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) officials claimed  that the problem was solve in just 22 minutes, with electricity restored to all affected areas by 7:50 PM. "The cause of the tripping is currently under investigation by Tata Power, and further details are expected to be released once the inquiry is completed," BEST official  further stated.

Read Also
Gujarat Rains: Continuous Heavy Downpour Leads To Waterlogging & Power Outages In Surat
article-image

However local residents and businesses faced inconvenience due to the outage. A journalist who was present in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) head office , reported that the disruption was first noticed at 7:14 PM, affecting the electricity supply in critical areas such as the press room and the office of the public relations officer at the MCGM head office.

Read Also
Mumbai: Power Outage Strikes SoBo For Second Consecutive Night
article-image

"While the outage was brief, the incident highlights the challenges of maintaining a reliable power supply in a densely populated urban area. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the tripping to prevent future occurrences and ensure the stability of the city's power infrastructure" said a leader of BEST workers union.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: State Doctors Association 'MARD' Calls Off Strike; CM Shinde Assures Comprehensive Security Review
Maharashtra: State Doctors Association 'MARD' Calls Off Strike; CM Shinde Assures Comprehensive Security Review
Kolkata: BJP Protest At Swasthya Bhawan Disrupts Bidhannagar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari Detained; Party Criticises Police Response (VIDEO)
Kolkata: BJP Protest At Swasthya Bhawan Disrupts Bidhannagar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari Detained; Party Criticises Police Response (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business
Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business
Mumbai: BMC Seeks Public Feedback On 'Central Public Park' Project At Mahalaxmi Race Course
Mumbai: BMC Seeks Public Feedback On 'Central Public Park' Project At Mahalaxmi Race Course

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: State Doctors Association 'MARD' Calls Off Strike; CM Shinde Assures Comprehensive...

Maharashtra: State Doctors Association 'MARD' Calls Off Strike; CM Shinde Assures Comprehensive...

Navi Mumbai: Abandoned Car Of 2 Missing Businessman Found With Bullet Mark And Bloodstains Found At...

Navi Mumbai: Abandoned Car Of 2 Missing Businessman Found With Bullet Mark And Bloodstains Found At...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Why Is CM Mamata Banerjee Silent?' Devendra Fadnavis Questions...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Why Is CM Mamata Banerjee Silent?' Devendra Fadnavis Questions...

Mumbai: Brief Power Outage Hits SoBo Areas Due To Technical Glitch At Tata Power Substation; Power...

Mumbai: Brief Power Outage Hits SoBo Areas Due To Technical Glitch At Tata Power Substation; Power...

Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business

Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business