Mumbai: Brief Power Outage Hits SoBo Areas Due To Technical Glitch At Tata Power Substation; Power Restored

Power Outage/ Representative Image | File

Several key areas in South Mumbai experienced a brief power outage this evening due to a technical issue at the Tata Power Carnac Receiving Substation. According to BEST officials, this incident occurred when the 33 kV Extra High Tension (EHT) feeder connected to Esplanade Transformer No. 4 tripped at 7:28 PM, cutting off electricity to multiple locations including the MCGM head office, Marzban Road, Saboo Siddique Road, S.K. Patil Udyan, and the surrounding areas.

BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) officials claimed that the problem was solve in just 22 minutes, with electricity restored to all affected areas by 7:50 PM. "The cause of the tripping is currently under investigation by Tata Power, and further details are expected to be released once the inquiry is completed," BEST official further stated.

However local residents and businesses faced inconvenience due to the outage. A journalist who was present in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) head office , reported that the disruption was first noticed at 7:14 PM, affecting the electricity supply in critical areas such as the press room and the office of the public relations officer at the MCGM head office.

"While the outage was brief, the incident highlights the challenges of maintaining a reliable power supply in a densely populated urban area. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the tripping to prevent future occurrences and ensure the stability of the city's power infrastructure" said a leader of BEST workers union.