Gujarat Rains: Continuous Heavy Downpour Leads To Waterlogging & Power Outages In Surat

Surat: Continuous heavy rainfall has kept residents of Gujarat on their toes, with traffic snarls worsening due to heavy water logging across most parts of the state. Any way, the India Meteorological Depart had issued a red alert in Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat for July 22 & 23. Surat is one of the worst affected cities, where residents would be seen attempting to walk with water accumulated at high as up to their waist.

Residents share experiences

Speaking to FPJ, Surat based teacher Urvashi who commutes to work everyday shared her experiences amid heavy rainfall in Surat. Urvashi said, "The streets were flushing with water due to heavy rains on 21st July. The school announced closure and early dispersals which added to the chaos. Driving on roads was chaotic and troublesome."

A Surat based student Purva said, "Since Sunday evening (6pm ) Surat has been experiencing heavy rain due to which there has been a lot of water logging in every area and people were stuck in traffic for more than 2 hours. There was a short circuit in our building which caused power outage. Extremely bad conditions in surat."

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Surat, Gujarat.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4)

Very Heavy Rainfall in Ahmedabad #Ahmedabad IMD recorded 159mm #Rainfall between 5:30pm-8:30pm



Video from Atul Barwalia bhai #Gujarat

Commuters took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared their experiences travelling in or from Surat to reach other parts of the country.

@siddhi_vakharia shared a video of July 21, Sunday. The post said, "Started journey from Surat at 8 pm and reached Mumbai at 7 am. Roads were full of pot holes and lot of traffic. Pathetic conditions."

Started journey from surat at 8 pm and reached Mumbai at 7 am. Roads were full of pot holes and lot of traffic. Pathetic conditions. @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/wPU3XjRLSh — Sid ! (@siddhi_vakharia) July 21, 2024

@arunkothiya49 shared a video of the flood like situation in Surat and said, "Surat Jakatnaka Jalabambakar 4 inches of rain fell in the city in just 2 hours, rivers flowed on the road."

@jalam_rao7773 has shared videos from Gujrat Surat Ring road market where knee high water is seen accumulated inside the market. The market looks completely deserted as water is seen accumulated all over the market premises.

@NewsCapitalGJ has shared a video of Kim river. The post said, "Kim river burst into two banks due to heavy rains in Surat Ghodapur in the river near the large village of Borsara in Mangrol."

@NewsCapitalGJ shared visuals from Om Nagar of Dunbhal in Surat.

As per reports, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka & Ahmedabad in Gujarat also faced waterlogging leading to massive inconveniences to commuters owing to closure of roads, causeways, and underpasses.