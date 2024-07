India Weather Update For July 22: IMD Issues Red Alert In Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh & Uttarakhand

India Weather Update For July 17: IMD Issues Red Alert In Kerala As Heavy Rains Prompt Closure Of Educational Institutions In 8 Districts Of Kerala | Representative image

The India Meteorological Depart has issued a red alert in Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Orange alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh, Wets Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Coastal Karnataka. Yellow alert has been issued in West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, South interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

subdivision wise warnings | IMD

IMD said that under the influence of Well-marked low pressure area over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during July 22--23. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Gujarat State during next 2 days; and heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during next 4 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during July 22 and Very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on July 22-23.

Flash flood warnings by IMD

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Coastal Karnataka, SI Karnataka and Konkan & Goa Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Vidarbha Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Uttarakhand Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

IMD advice for farmers

1. Make provision for draining out excess water from crop fields to avoid water stagnation in North Eastern States, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Telangana.

2. Postpone transplanting of rice in south Gujarat and Chhattisgarh; rice, early cauliflower, tomato, chilli and brinjal in Madhya Pradesh.

3. Postpone sowing of soybean, groundnut, sesame, green gram, black gram and ginger in Madhya Pradesh and soybean, red gram, green gram, black gram, kharif maize and finger millet in south Chhattisgarh.

4. Provide mechanical support to horticultural crops & staking to vegetables.